Mothwa set for Pirates switch after Usuthu snub, Sekhukhune also keen

Veli Mothwa is one of the 11 players Phakaaathi understands will be leaving AmaZulu at the end of June as the Durban side reshuffles its pack.

The news of a max exodus at AmaZulu was confirmed by club president Sandile Zungu on Monday. He said 11 players will be let go.

Phakaaathi has since found out that Mothwa, alongside Thabo Qalinge, Mxolisi Kunene, Gabadinho Mhango and Dumisani Zuma are among those on their way out.

And sources have hinted that the experienced keeper might be on his way to Orlando Pirates who have been asking about his availability.

The Buccaneers are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department with Siyabonga Mpontshane said to be in his final playing days.

Richard Ofori is also rumoured to have asked to be released to seek employment elsewhere after a series of injuries delayed his progress at Pirates.

Mothwa’s contract at AmaZulu ends in June but the club has the option to renew for a further two years. It has however decided to let the Polokwane born keeper go look elsewhere.

Another source says that Mothwa will not be short of suitors with Sekhukhune United also waiting to see his situation.

“Remember that Sekhukhune have released (Toaster) Nsabata and they are looking for a new keeper and Mothwa is seen as the template signing.

“Also, he has worked with coach (Brandon) Truter at AmaZulu before so they have been asking about his availability.

“But of course if Pirates are also interested, we know who is likely to win the race for his signature,” said the source.

Like Pirates, Sekhukhune will be campaigning in the Caf club competitions next season and need a bigger pool of players.

They are believed to have also released over nine players to make space as they look to post a serious challenge for trophies next season.