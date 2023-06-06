Ekstein reveals reason behind his love for jersey number 27

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Most often, soccer players tend to choose jersey numbers for a reason, and most of the time, one finds out that there is a deep meaning behind choosing a particular number, just as it is for AmaZulu FC midfielder Hendrick Ekstein.

Ekstein is well known for his love for the jersey number 27, which he has worn for most of his career, even during his time abroad when he played for FK Sabah and FK Sabail in Azerbaijan.

How it started

It all started at Kaizer Chiefs, when the midfielder was promoted to the senior team from the club’s reserves after a fine display in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (now known as the DStv Diski Challenge).

It was in 2014 when Ekstein began donning the jersey number at Amakhosi. But, without many knowing, the number 27 was not just a number for the back then youngster, who was just 23-years at the time of making his mark in the colours of the Glamour Boys.

However the number signifies the date of his mother’s passing.

Without stating the month of his mother’s passing, the midfielder revealed his love for the number.

“So, the love behind number 27 is that my mom passed on the 27th in 2007. The motive behind it is because my mother passed away on that date and she was buried on the 27th, that’s why I love it. I even have it as my tattoo,” Ekstein told Usuthu media.

Overseas experience

The Bekkersdal born player also shared his experience of playing overseas, and says one thing that was visible about people of Azerbaijan was the way they value their culture. This is something he says is similar at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

“The experience I got overseas…it was not easy, but I have to adapt very quickly. But, I enjoyed everything, even the food and their culture. The way they love culture is like here at AmaZulu, they take it very seriously because everything is based on culture. But I am not saying other cultures are not taken seriously,” he added.