Zungu explains AmaZulu changes, feels club can do better with new faces

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has explained the reasons behind the wholesale changes at his club, saying they were necessitated by the dismal performances last season.

The Durban based side will release 11 players and have also done a management reshuffle. There will be major changes in the coaching department as well.

“No one is bigger than the club, even myself,” said Zungu in explaining the changes.

“I will always tell board members, if ever they feel I am falling, to allow my son or someone on the board to take over. I am open to and will gladly do so.

“When I feel the general and team managers are not doing their job properly, I have to make changes.

“I should never be interfering with the team matters, when I have a general and team manager.”

Ayanda Dlamini, who finished the season as coach in charge of six games, will not be retained by the club.

In explaining how Dlamini had not made the mark as AmaZulu coach, Zungu made an example saying even if he had written matric he would have failed.

Zungu said Dlamini could not reach even 30% of the set target at AmaZulu. The 30% is a pass mark for matric subjects in South Africa.

Zungu says Dlamini’s win rate was disappointing

This is why Zungu believes Dlamini is not ready to guide AmaZulu’s senior team. He did however say he would support him and encouraged him to continue with his coaching education.

“He could be the man to guide the team when we celebrate our centenary in 2032,” said Zungu in Monday’s media conference.

“When he replaced Romain Folz, his mandate was very simple, forget relegation. His mandate was to take AmaZulu to the top eight.

“He could have collected 18 points, which was unlikely but possible. His target was to bring us into the top eight, and he didn’t accomplish it.

“He got five points. He got less than 30%, which is not a pass. It wasn’t a stellar performance, particularly by AmaZulu standards,” explained Zungu.

And the search for a new coach has started and a few names have been linked to the job including that of former Free State Stars mentor Luc Eymael.

Far Post reports that Eymael is the favourite for the job as he seeks to make a return to the DStv Premiership where he feels he has unfinished business.

Dutch tactitian Alfons Groenendijk has also been offered to Usuthu and is said to be among those the club is seriously considering.