Pirates coach Riveiro refuses to blame fatigue for Galaxy loss

“You can’t blame fatigue when playing these kinds of games," said the Spanish coach.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates reacts during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

After going on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, the wheels seem to have come off for Orlando Pirates in their last two games.



The Buccaneers once again wasted a glorious opportunity to move second on the DStv Premiership standings when they suffered a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium last Saturday.

With Stellenbosch having lost by the same scoreline against the league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home on the same day, a win against the Rockets would have seen the Buccaneers move second, with one game to go before the end of the season.

But just like they did again when they were defeated at home against Richards Bay, Pirates did not come to the party when it mattered against Galaxy.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, however, refuses to blame fatigue for the Buccaneers poor run of form in the recent matches.

“You can’t blame fatigue when playing these kinds of games. We are playing for the big objective, to get Orlando Pirates into the Caf Champions League for next season,” Riveiro told the media after the game against Galaxy.

“Fatigue, that’s no excuse. We all need to run the extra mile, players and coaches need to make sure that Orlando Pirates finish the season at least in second place because we obviously can’t finish in first place. And anything less than that, it won’t be a good season for us,” added the Spanish coach.

Pirates are at home to SuperSport United in the last league game of the DStv Premiership and they will be looking to get maximum points and hope that Stellenbosch FC lose against Richards Bay.

They still trail Stellies by one point going into the final round of the DStv Premiership on Saturday afternoon.



Riveiro is still clinging to some hope that the Buccaneers can still qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

“The next big game for us is the game against SuperSport on Saturday. We need to win that game and hope that Stellenbosch doesn’t have a good day. If they don’t have a good day then they will be in the Champions League next season,” commented Riveiro.

If they fail to qualify for the Caf Champions League, Pirates will play in the Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of finishing third in the DStv Premiership standings.