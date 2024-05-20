Chiefs set to keep Khune – but not if he wants to play

Khune is expected to hang up his gloves at the end of the season

Itumeleng Khune made his first Chiefs appearance since November when he came on against Polokwane City on Saturday. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune might have said his goodbyes to his fans in the game against Polokwane City last Saturday but he is set to be retained by the club long after his playing days.

Khune is expected to hang up his gloves at the end of the season after a 25-year association with Amakhosi, a club he joined as a youngster in 1999.

Khune is expected to be offered a position within the development structures at Chiefs as part of honouring him for his service to the club. The 36-year-old was part of a SAFA goalkeeper coaching course in 2002 along with 25 other participants.

‘A soft spot’

“The chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung has a soft spot for Khune after he served the club so well over the years. He doesn’t want to see all his knowledge lost to football and the club is discussing the possibility of keeping him in a different capacity,” a source confirmed to Phakaaathi.

“The other thing is that Khune would have liked to continue playing for at least one more season but he respects the club’s decision. I Expect an announcement to be made when the season ends as to what will happen to skipper.”

Khune has won three league titles and nine cup competitions during his time at Naturena. He was also part of Bafana Bafana’s 2010 FIFA World Cup squad on home soil.