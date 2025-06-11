Percy Tau on what Kaizer Chiefs must pay to sign him

The talented forward said that he is not one to make crazy demands when it comes to transfers.

Percy Tau says he would be fine with an offer of R450 000 a month from Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Free agent Percy Tau has hinted at the salary he would expect from Kaizer Chiefs if he were to sign on the dotted line.

Now 31, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly star is looking for a new club after leaving Qatar SC at the end of this season.

Marawa asks Tau – ‘Do you accept?’

Speaking to Robert Marawa on 94.7, Tau was coaxed into a conversation about how much he would expect to earn per month at Chiefs.

“I am Kaizer (Motaung), I at Naturena offer you R450 000 a month. Do you accept?,” said Marawa.

“For how many years,” replied Tau.

“You sign two with an option,” said Marawa.

“Perfect,” said Tau.

The talented forward added that he is not one to make crazy demands when it comes to transfers.

“I am very reasonable when it comes to contract dealings … I am not not going to ask for something I know a club is not going to offer me,” he said.

Plenty of suitors

Tau is unlikely to be short of suitors if he decides to return to the Betway Premiership next season.

Tau last played in South Africa in the 2017/18 season, before he was signed by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton loaned him to Belgian sides Union St Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht before the ‘Lion of Judah’ finally made his Brighton debut in January 2021.

Tau was sold to Ahly by Brighton in August 2021 and went on to win a host of trophies with the Cairo giants, including two Caf Champions League titles.