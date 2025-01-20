Saavedra’s time is up at Sundowns

Erwin Saavedra might have played his last game for Mamelodi Sundowns, to put an end to his disappointing spell at Chloorkop. The Bolivian is back in his home country for personal matters but it looks like his time is up at Sundowns.

The Bolivia International has struggled to make an impact at the Brazilians since his arrival in 2022 due to injuries. The injury-prone midfielder was recalled from a loan spell in July last year at Club Bolivar where he spent six months.

“It hasn’t worked out for Erwin and I don’t see him playing for Sundowns again. He’s back in Bolivia for the birth of his child but there’s a possibility that he might not come back here because there is interest from clubs in his country. You saw how the media was already waiting for him at the airport when he arrived from South Africa because he’s a big player on that side,” a source close to Sundowns said.

“Competition is tough at Sundowns and injuries have not helped him too in his time in South Africa. Sundowns have now signed Jayden (Adams) so I doubt that Erwin will be needed because they have enough cover in his position.”

Saavreda’s only Betway Premiership appearance for the Brazilians came against Polokwane City three months ago. He also made two appearances in the Caf Champions League against Mbabane Swallows and AS Maniema Union respectively.