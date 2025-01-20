OPINION – Chiefs’ defence holds the key to consistency

For all the desire for Chiefs to play in a glamorous way, perhaps Youssef's words should ring more true.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef made an interesting comment after the game against Sekhukhune. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have shown the value of clean sheets of late, with a smattering of narrow wins helping stave off the critics of Nasreddine Nabi.

For all their struggles, Amakhosi have won three of their last five Betway Premiership games. Until December 29, Chiefs hadn’t kept a single clean sheet in the top flight.

A 1-0 win over Chippa United finally stopped that trend. Another clean sheet was secured in a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

Youssef on Chiefs’ tactics

Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef made an interesting comment after that match. He said at half time against Sekhukhune, with the scores tied at 0-0, Chiefs spoke about keeping their opponent out, to at the very least earn a point.

Chiefs were rewarded for that tactic with four minutes left. Mfundo Vilakazi found the bottom corner to snatch all three points at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It is fair to say that Chiefs may not have found a winner, if Sekhukhune’s Vuyo Letlapa had not been sent off a couple of minutes earlier.

But in the same breath, Chiefs put themselves in a position to capitalise on a ten-man opponent, by keeping Sekhukhune out until then.

Chiefs’ struggles in attack have been there for all to see this season. They simply do not finish enough of the chances they create. Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has made no secret of the club’s desire to make an offensive signing in the January transfer window.

But even if they do, there is no guarantee that whoever comes in will make a smooth transition into the Chiefs team.

Defensive signings

Chiefs put a focus on strengthening their defence in the off-season.

They had a back four made up entirely of new signings on Sunday, with Njabulo Blom, Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley all starting.

And there was promise in their performance against a Sekhukhune side that came into the game full of confidence. For all the desire for Amakhosi to play in a glamorous way, perhaps Youssef’s words should ring more true.

Keeping more clean sheets should certainly provide more consistent results, and ultimately that has to be what matters.