Saavreda on is way out of Mamelodi Sundowns

'Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out the way everyone had hoped,' a source said.

Erwin Saavedra and Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns warm up before a CAF Champions League 2024/25 Preliminary Round 2nd leg match against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 21 September 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Word reaching Mgosi Squad is that the clock is ticking on Erwin Saavedra’s time at Chloorkop. The Bolivia International has struggled to make an impact at the Brazilians since his arrival in 2022.

Injuries have also hampered the progress of the South American, who came to South Africa for a huge fee but has failed to live up to his price tag. Surprisingly, Sundowns took up the two-year option on Saavedra’s contract earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Vilakazi still club hunting amidst retirement reports

The 28-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Club Bolivar in his native country where he spent six months. Although Saavedra is highly valued by the technical team, the Sundowns hierarchy feel that it’s time to let go of the injury-prone midfielder.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out the way everyone had hoped and the club I’m told are ready to cut ties with him at the end of the season,” a source said to Mgosi squad.

“You never know in football and things can change quickly and he might get game time and do well but at the moment, talk is that he will be let go at the end of the season to try and get his career back on track elsewhere.”

ALSO READ: Billiat is still assessing his future after Yadah exit

Saavreda has only made a single Betway Premiership appearance for the Tshwane giants, while his other two appearances came in the Caf Champions League against Mbabane Swallows and AS Maniema Union.