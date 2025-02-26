Sekhukhune defender attracts interest from Chiefs

As the search continues for a left-back, Kaizer Chiefs have turned their attention to Sekhukhune United defender Vuyo Letlapa, Phakaaathi...

As the search continues for a left-back, Kaizer Chiefs have turned their attention to Sekhukhune United defender Vuyo Letlapa, Phakaaathi has learned.



Despite his lack of experience in top-flight football, Letlapa has been one of the outstanding performers for Babina Noko this season.

The 21-year-old defender is in his first season in the Betway Premiership having joined Sekhukhune from ABC Motsepe Foundation side Jomo Cosmos in July last year.

Now source close to Chiefs has revealed the defender’s name is on the list of players that Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi wants in Naturena ahead of next season.

“It’s an open secret that Chiefs are in the market for a talented left-back for next season. This is one of the areas that coach Nasreddine Nabi wants to fix. It’s a troublesome area for the club this season,” said the source.

Chiefs signed Bradley Cross from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the current season and the Bafana Bafana defender was seen as a solution for the left-back position, but he has failed to fix the problem.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe did well in that position before he was sold to Libyan side Al-Ittihad during the January transfer window.



Happy Mashiane has also been played at left-back in recent matches, but Nabi does not seem to have a lot of faith in him either.

“Coach Nabi has submitted a list of left-backs that he would like the club to sign and Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United is on that list,” added the source.

Chiefs also have Bongani Sam, but it seems the former Orlando Pirates left-back doesn’t fit into Nabi’s plans. Chiefs tried to send Sam out on loan to Magesi during the January transfer window, but the deal fell through.