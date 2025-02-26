Sundowns steam past Sekhukhune in six-goal thriller

The Brazilians have now racked up 51 points and in the process stretched their lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates to 15 points.

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 26 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Free-scoring Mamelodi Sundowns recorded a 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United in an entertaining Betway Premiership match that was played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thapelo Morena, Lucas Suarez, Lucas Ribeiro and Arthur Sales were all on the scoresheet for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Katlego Otladisa and Keletso Makgalwa scored for the home team in the six-goal thriller in Polokwane. The Brazilians have now racked up 51 points and in the process stretched their lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates to 15 points.

Sundowns were quick off the block with Morena opening the scoring in the 16th minute after a spell of good ball retention in the middle of the park.

Jayden Adams picked out the wingback with a lovely diagonal cross, and Morena controlled the ball with his chest before smashing the ball past Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangare.

As much as Sundowns dictated play from the onset, the first half also featured goalkeeping errors at both ends of the pitch.

Jody February was at fault for Babina Noko’s equaliser in the 35th minute when he clumsily failed to hold on to Shaune Mogaila’s cross from the right and Otladisa punished him by slotting the ball into an empty net.

The home team’s momentum was halted as Sundowns restored their lead four minutes later through Suarez. The Argentine defender headed in Marcelo Allande’s corner kick after United goalkeeper Sangare came off his line but misjudged flight of the ball as Masandawana went into the change room with a slender 2-1 lead.

Ribeiro extended the Tshwane giant’s lead 10 minute into the second half with an easy tap in after Iqraam Rayners squandered a great goal-scoring opportunity.

The striker tripped and fell to the ground when he found himself one-on-one with Sangare, but Ribeiro followed up to score his 10th league goal of the season.

Sales came off the bench to get in on the act with a fierce low shot from outside the box that gave Sangare no chance.

Playing his former employers, Makgalwa pounced on a mistake from the Sundowns defence to toe-poke the ball past February, but the victory was never in doubt with Sundowns still enjoying a two-goal cushion.