Sekhukhune express interest in keeping Pirates player

By Mgosi Squad

18 Mar 2025

09:56 am

'If Sekhukhune reaches an agreement with Pirates, then Otladisa will continue his football there next season,' confirmed a source.

Sekhukhune express interest in keeping Otladisa.

Katlego Otladisa of Sekhukhune United challenged by Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 19 January 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United have expressed interest in keeping flying winger Katlego Otladisa beyond this season. Otladisa is back to his best after joining Babina Noko in January from Orlando Pirates on loan for the remainder of the season.

After failing to make a single Betway Premiership appearance for the Buccaneers, the 28-year-old has already played nine matches for United and has one goal to his name.

According to a source close to the club and the player, Otladisa might have found himself a permanent home after impressing in a short time at Sekhukhune.

Marumo Gallants were also interested in offering Otladisa a lifeline, but he opted for the Limpopo side, where he has re-established himself as a top PSL player.

“The boy has done well for Sekhukhune, and I know they are considering making his deal permanent. He has reminded everyone of his quality, and if Sekhukhune reaches an agreement with Pirates, then Otladisa will continue his football there next season,” confirmed a source.

