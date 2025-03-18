Broos upset over Maswanganyi Bafana absence

'I am a bit angry, because I only knew it yesterday evening,' said Broos on Monday.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was unimpressed at only being told on Sunday about Maswanganyi’s injury. Picture: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Hugo Broos has admitted he was upset by the late notice he was given on the absence of Orlando Pirates attacker Patrick Maswanganyi from his Bafana Bafana squad.

The Bafana head coach told a press conference in Polokwane this week that he only learned on Sunday evening of the absence of one of his key players.

Maswanganyi did not play for Pirates in their 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. ’Tito’ will also miss Friday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier at home to Lesotho and the away qualifier against Benin in the Ivory Coast on March 25.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘I am a bit angry’

“I am a bit angry, because I only knew it yesterday evening,” said Broos on Monday.

“And (that was) when I heard Maswanganyi was already injured on Saturday and couldn’t play yesterday.”

Maswanganyi excelled for Bafana last November, scoring against both Uganda and South Sudan, as Broos’ side sealed top spot in their group in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The 26 year-old looked to be the perfect replacement for Themba Zwane in Broos’ side. Zwane is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Bafana wanted to call up Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United to replace Maswanganyi but he is also injured. So they have given a chance to Ndamuelo Maphangule from Polokwane City.

“He has had good performances with Polokwane so he deserves to be with us,” added Broos.

“It is up to him to make us happy and give confirmation why we took him with the national team.”

Modiba excused

Bafana were also without Mamelodi Sundowns left back Aubrey Modiba at the start of their camp, but that was because he was given a leave of absence to be at the birth of his child.

“His wife gives birth today and the father must be present. He will join us later today, those things are more important than World Cup qualification,” said Broos.



Broos also praised the facilities at Bafana’s base in Polokwane. They will play Dikwena on Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“We are very happy to be here in this fantastic location,” said Broos.

“It is quiet here, with good training pitches and people who know how to receive a football team. So I don’t think we can have any problems.”