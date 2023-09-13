Struggling Richards Bay in deep financial crisis

Richards Bay have played five matches but have not won a single one of those – losing three and drawing two.

There has been some bad news about KwaZulu-Natal’s DStv Premiership team, Richards Bay FC. It turns out that the club is struggling financially.



This, according to sources, has been the reason why the club can’t afford experienced players.



In addition, experienced players such as Luvuyo Memela and Ntsikelelo Nyauza were let go because the team was unable to keep them.



This situation has put coach Kaitano Tembo in a difficult situation as the existing players are not yet gelling and it is evident that they need some experience in the team.



Last season ended with the team barely holding on, with relegation a major threat. And there is worry within the team that should the financial situation not turn around, thing could get worse.



Adding to Richards Bay’s financial woes is that they play their home games “away” at King Zwelithini Stadium, in Durban.



This is because their home stadium, the Mhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay is under re-construction to meet PSL standards.



It has also been revealed that club owner Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela, had thought of putting the club’s DStv Premiership status up for sale at the end of last season.