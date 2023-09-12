Ex-Cosmos striker looking to revive career at ABC Motsepe side

Nzimande has not played professional football since he parted ways with Jomo Cosmos back in 2018.

Former AmaZulu FC, Polokwane City, Golden Arrows and Jomo Cosmos striker Siphesihle Nzimande is trying to revive his career in the third division of the South African football.



Nzimande has not played professional football since he parted ways with Cosmos back in 2018.

The striker is currently in the Eastern Cape where he is trying his luck with an ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers FC, which is a feeder team of DStv Premiership side Chippa United.

“I’ve been this side (Eastern Cape) for some time now. It’s been good training with Peace Makers, they are a good side and have big ambitions. For me, it’s all about doing what I love and I’m glad that I will soon be part of this good team,” said Nzimande.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been out and not playing competitive football. But I have always managed to maintain my fitness and tried everything to make sure that I stay fit. It’s not a nice feeling to not have a club, especially like me, when it has been such a long time since I last played at the top level. But I am good, and I’m happy with that I will be signing with Peace Makers soon.”



The 32-year-old Nzimande says Peace Makers have had a lot of players on trial in the last few weeks. But, he is certain that he will be part of the team and can’t wait to start on this new journey.

“We have played a few friendly matches and they were all good. Now it’s all about the coaches deciding on who will sign and who will not. But, I’m sure that I will part of the team and I can’t wait to help do well this season.”