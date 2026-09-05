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Sundowns lead Pirates in race to sign City defender Matuludi

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

1 minute read

5 September 2026

11:20 am

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Orlando Pirates are also said to be interested in signing the Bafana Bafana right back.

Sundowns lead Pirates in race to sign City defender Matuludi

Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

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Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be preparing a massive bid for the services of a high-rated Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi.

Orlando Pirates are also said to be interested in signing the Bafana Bafana right back. However, according to a source, Sundowns are leading the race for the 27-year-old due to their heavy financial backing.

“Sundowns are determined to sign Matuludi. That’s why they have tabled a huge offer for him. They see him as a long-term replacement for (Khuliso) Mudau and (Thapelo) Morena who are in their thirties now,” said the source.

“Pirates are also ready to table an offer for him and are ready to outbid Sundowns, but as you know, Sundowns’ budget is unlimited. I think they’ll outbid Pirates in the end due to their financial muscle. However, Pirates have a good relationship with Polokwane City. Remember what happened with the Oswin Appollis transfer. Apparently, Chiefs’ offer was better than Pirates’ but where is he now? But at this stage, Sundowns lead the race for Matuludi’s signature,” added the source.

Kaizer Chiefs are also reportedly keen to sign Matuludi, but Amakhosi are yet to submit an offer for him.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C.
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