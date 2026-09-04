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Chiefs’ Maboe throws down gauntlet to Pirates and Sundowns in title race

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

4 September 2026

01:28 pm

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"We've got the squad. We've got the team, we've got the coach (Fernando Da Cruz," said Maboe.

Chiefs' Maboe throws down gauntlet to Pirates and Sundowns in title race

Lebohang Maboe during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 Kaizer Chiefs press conference at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Johannesburg. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Lebohang Maboe expressed full confidence that Kaizer Chiefs have the squad depth to challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title this season.

Chiefs are currently third on the Betway Premiership table after four matches with eight points, five behind second-placed Sundowns and log leaders Pirates.

Speaking to the media in Naturena earlier this week, Maboe said Amakhosi have all the tools they need to launch a serious challenge for not only the league title, but the other trophies as well.

“We’ve got the squad. We’ve got the team, we’ve got the coach (Fernando Da Cruz,” said Maboe.

Chiefs host Siwelele in a league encounter at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, and Maboe says they’re targeting maximum points in this game in order to keep up the pressure on Pirates and Sundowns.

“It’s very important to collect points now because come January next year, they’ll be continental football to juggle so that means it’s important to collect as many points as we can now and keep up with the top two teams.

“It’s important that we win our games and that starts with Siwelele on Sunday,” commented Maboe.

Meanwhile, Maboe has backed Pitso Mosimane to succeed as the Bafana Bafana coach.

Mosimane was this week unveiled as the new national team coach ending speculation about who will succeed Hugo Broos as the Bafana coach.

“Congratulations to coach Pitso, I’m very happy for him. I think he is going to do well in the national team setup because he knows this league and its players so well.”

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Maboe, who knows Mosimane well, having played under him at Mamelodi Sundowns, could be named in Mosimane’s preliminary squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Conakry and Eritrea, as well as the international friendly against Egypt.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lebohang Maboe Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
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