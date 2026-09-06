Pirates held to draw by minnows La Cure in Champions League

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gave young Cristain Derbyshire his professional debut against the Islanders.

Minnows La Cure Waves dug deep to hold Orlando Pirates to a 0-0 draw in the opening leg of the first qualifying round of the CAF Champions League at the Cote d’Or National Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The share of the spoils in Mauritius has left this two-legged tie tantalisingly poised, and both sides have all to do in the second leg in Orlando next Saturday.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gave young Cristain Derbyshire his professional debut against the Islanders. The 20-year-old centre-back, who won the Diski Challenge title with the Bucs reserves last season, was utilised at right-back and had a decent outing.

The Buccaneers created early attacking pressure to force La Cure onto the back foot. Pirates came close to taking the lead in the 15th minute through Boitumelo Radiopane, who forced a save off goalkeeper Jean Ramdiane.

Five minutes later, Oswin Appollis gave Pirates a scare when he went down with an injury after colliding with a La Cure defender, but the Bafana Bafana forward continued with the game after receiving medical attention.

With the hosts sitting back and applying a low block, opportunities were far and wide for the Buccaneers in the first half.

As a result, the sides were tied at 0-0 at the break.

Pirates continued to pile on the pressure on La Cure in the second half as they looked for the opening goal of the match. The Buccaneers were awarded a free kick in a promising position in the 48th minute, and Deon Hotto went direct from it, but his shot was saved by Ramdiane.

Despite dominating ball possession, the Buccaneers were unable to create chances and only got another to have a go at goals after the hour mark. And it was from a set piece again which was taken by Hotto, who crossed it inside the box, but Ramdiane did well again to come out of his area to make a save.

Ouaddou brought in Yanela Mbuthuma and Kabelo Kgositsile for Radiopane and Daniel Msendami respectively in the 64th minute.

Ten minutes later, Ouaddou took Cemran Dansin and Appolis off and brought Thapelo Mokobodi and Bohlale Ngwato on, respectively, as he tried to change the complexion of the game. However, despite the attack-minded changes, Pirates still struggled to break down the La Cure defence.

In the end, the teams had to settle for a share of the spoils in Mauritius.