Chiefs to pull out of race for Chippa goalkeeper Nwabali?

Nwabali has kept seven clean sheets in 15 league matches for the Chilli Boys this season.

Kaizer Chiefs have decided not to pursue a deal for Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, a source has revealed to Phakaaathi.



Following his heroics for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Nwabali is said to have attracted interest from several overseas and South African clubs.

Chiefs along with Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates have been mentioned as some of the clubs that have shown interest in the Nigerian goalkeeper.

But a source close to Amakhosi has revealed that Chiefs will not open talks with Chippa over the services of the shot-stopper.

“Chiefs are sorted in the goalkeeping department so there are no talks over a new goalkeeper. I think the management will start talking about goalkeepers at the end of the season when (Itumeleng) Khune’s contract ends. But right now, Chiefs are not chasing Nwabali,” said the source.



The 27-year-old started in all the games for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and kept five clean sheets in seven matches for the Super Eagles.

He was the hero for Nigeria when they beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the semi-finals of the tournament, making two crucial saves to help the Super Eagles reach the final of the AFCON.