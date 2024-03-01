Pirates goalkeeper hijacked and taken hostage

The Intelligence Bureau of South Africa put a statement on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was hijacked and taken hostage by the perpetrators while driving in Thokoza, the Intelligence Bureau of South Africa has revealed.

The Bureau didn’t reveal the time of the incident, but, revealed the details of the car Buthelezi was driving across their social media platforms to make the public aware.

Buthelezi has been at Pirates since the beginning of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season, with the shot-stopper joining from TS Galaxy.

The 25-year-old got a chance to introduce himself to the Ghost after Sipho Chaine’s injury last year during a match against Cape Town Spurs.

The keeper went on to become a regular in goal for the Buccaneers, with Jose Riveiro trusting him between the sticks, whil Richard Ofori recovered from injury and Siyabonga Mponstshe only fourth choice.

However, Buthelezi hasn’t returned to the starting line-up since the start of the year for Pirates, with Chaine fully recovered from his injury and taking his spot back.

Born in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, the tragic incident is said to have happened before the team’s DStv Fixture against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba on Saturday.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Buthelezi experienced such a horrific ordeal.

While still at Galaxy, Buthelezi was also a victim of a hijacking while travelling with his brother and suffered stab wounds in 2022, causing him and his brother to be hospitalised, with the latter said to be be in critical condition.

Pule also hijacked

Pirates winger Vincent Pule was also hijacked and taken hostage last year.

Pule spoke about the incident on Bucs’ miniseries ‘Bucs Camp2’ televised on SuperSport, explaining that he was kept on the boot of his car for close to six hours.

“I went to the petrol station to buy bread. After getting bread and an energy drink I went to the car and when I arrived at the car I could feel there was someone behind me,” Pule revealed on the show.

“After opening the door, someone grabbed me and told me to come with him and when they took me I asked them to leave my partner and child alone. They took me and put me in their car and they drove around with me for the whole night.”