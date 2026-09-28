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Tinkler set to join Durban City after Kotoko exit?

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By Mgosi Squad

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2 minute read

28 September 2026

12:49 pm

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Durban City are currently searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Khalil Ben Youssef on Saturday.

Tinkler set to join Durban City after Kotoko exit

Former Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler is set to join Durban City. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

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Eric Tinkler looks set to return to the Premier Soccer League, with Durban City said to be closing in on the experienced South African coach.

Tinkler recently parted ways with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko after requesting to be released from his contract for “personal reasons”.

The South African coach’s exit was confirmed by the club on Monday, less than 24 hours afterKotoko suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League.

His departure has now opened the door for an immediate return to South African football, with Durban City reportedly emerging as his next destination.

Durban City are currently searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Khalil Ben Youssef on Saturday. The Tunisian spent just three months in charge and oversaw seven Betway Premiership matches, recording one win, four draws and two defeats.

Tinkler was strongly linked with the position before the club eventually appointed Ben Youssef ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Should the move be completed, Tinkler will return to South Africa looking to make an immediate impact, with City competing on both the domestic front and in the CAF Confederation Cup.

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