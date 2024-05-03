‘Why not?’ Champions Sundowns target record-breaking season

'71 points? Why not, let's go for it,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Rulani Mokwena (right) says Sundowns are going for a record points total this season. Picture: Backpagepix

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are now targetting a highest ever points total in the 16-team Premier Soccer League era, after wrapping up a seventh consecutive DStv Premiership title with a 5-1 thumping of Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns won the league with 71 points in the 2015/16 season, and while Mokwena’s Masandawana managed 70 points last season, they have every chance of doing better this time around.

With six games left to play, Masandawana already have 62 points, meaning 80 points is even a possibility, if they can win all their remaining league matches.

“71 points? Why not, let’s go for it,” said Mokwena after watching his side produce a dazzling second half display to embarrass Chiefs in front of their own fans.

“If we get it, kudos to us, if not, unlucky and we go next time. Every mountain is there to attempt to be climbed, and the moment you climb one you must look for another mountain. Last season we got to 70 points so it is possible.”

‘Invincibles?’

Sundowns are also in with a fantastic chance of finishing an ‘invincibile’ top flight campaign, having not suffered a defeat yet in this season’s DStv Premiership.

“Men plan, but God decides,” added Mokwena.

“This is where we are. Football is about winning, losing or drawing, and I think we are playing now more without a fear of losing. (Some of) our performances were based on not losing, and I reminded the players that we got so far by playing to win. I am happy we have had a shift in mentality a bit.”