Tshakhuma in fresh scandal, fined for witchcraft threats

A Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee has found Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) guilty of misconduct.

This is after an official of the Limpopo-based side threatened a referee with witchcraft and taking the soil on which the said match official had walked on.

A statement released by PSL prosecutor, Zola Majavu details the case from the start to the end.

“I can confirm that the disciplinary committee of the league adjudicated over a hearing in which Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC and Mr Mokomafetsi Labaselane as first and second respondents.

“They appeared to answer to three counts of misconduct in the match between themselves and Venda Football Academy the second respondent, Labaselane verbally abused match officials.

“He used unpalatable language towards them. And he further threatened them with violence,” said Majavu.

“Also, threatening to bewitch the affected match official and to make it worse, he proceeded to take samples of the soil of the ground where the match official had walked on for purposes of muti.

Fans also threw missiles at referees

“Furthermore, the spectators of the club pelted missiles in the direction of the official as they were escorted by the security.

“Upon receipt of the charge sheet which I then referred to them, their legal representative indicated that they would be pleading guilty as charged.

“That was followed up with a written plea which was put formally before the DC.

“The prosecutor accepted the plea which was later coveted into a conviction having been confirmed by the PSL DC.

Majavu said Tshakhuma will have to immediately fork out R90 000 for their misconduct with a further R90 000 conditionally suspended.

“Upon hearing submissions by the prosecutor on the aggravation of sanction and those from their legal representatives, the DC ruled as follows.

“One, the club is fined R100 000 of which R50 000 is suspended on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence in the next 12 months.

“Two, with regard to the official of the club, he was fined R80 000, with R40 000 suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence in 12 months.

“Thirdly, both respondents were directed to send a written apology to the league as well as the match official and make sure the same apology is carried on their club’s official website.”