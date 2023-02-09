WATCH: Dondol coach explains how they stunned SuperSport in Nedbank Cup

Jonty Mark

Dondol Stars co-head coach Vincent Rammoni says a couple of tweaks in tactics and personnel helped the ABC Motsepe League side shock top flight outfit SuperSport United 2-1 in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Wesdnesday evening.

Matsatsantsa looked in control of this knockout encounter when captain Siya Nhlapo gave them an early lead, but second half strikes from Relebogile Molefe and Stars captain Kholofelo Monama sent Gavin Hunt’s side out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Man-of-the-match Sphamandla Gumede also excelled in goal, making some excellent saves.

“It was a very difficult game, for us to play a Premiership side, while we are in the ABC Motsepe League,” said Rammoni after the game.

“There were a lot aspects, especially defensively where we had to did deep to match their physical presence. It was not easy at all, especially in the first half.”

Stars found more width after the break and Sibonile Nomala crossed for Molefe to beat Ricardo Goss at the second attempt, before Monama’s deflected effort wrong-footed Goss and sent the Gauteng amateur side into the last 16.

“At half time we spoke with the players,” added Rammoni.

“We tweaked certain things …. we made two immediate subs at half time to try and bring the ball down and move our defensiveline as high as possible, so we could force them to play more in their half … we were aware that was going to help us press and link up very quickly with our centre forward.

“We also started inverting our wingers to more go inside than sit wide on the right to try and invite one on ones. We went to a V-shape in the second half and it became much easier, and started to give more od a role to our full backs, who had too much space on the side unattended. That is how we got our first goal.”