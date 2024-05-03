Kaizer Chiefs set to exercise option Dove’s contract?

Dove has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs this season.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to exercise the contract extension option on Edmilson Dove, ensuring they retain the defender for the next season, Phakaaathi has learnt.



Dove, who joined Chiefs from Mozambican side UD Songo in August 2022, will see his contract with Chiefs expire at the end of June.

The Mozambican international is a regular player at Chiefs and has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs since recovering from the injury that kept him out of the team at the beginning of the season.

A source has revealed that Chiefs are happy with him and they intend on exercising the two-year extension on his contract.

“People don’t know this, but Dove has a two-year option on his Chiefs contract and an agreement is already in place for the two parties to sign and it’s a matter of time before Chiefs announce that Dove is staying,” said the source.

“Dove is a leader and the club needs his leadership in order to reclaim the glory days next season. He is also happy to stay at Chiefs, so like I said, it’s a matter of time before he signs the new contract.”



Dove is amongst the six players whose contract with Chiefs are coming to an end, the others being Itumeleng Khune, Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe, Njabulo Ngcobo and George Matlou.



And as reported earlier, Jason Gonzalez, who is on loan at Chiefs until the end of the season, will also see his stay in Naturena coming to an end because the club has decided against taking up the permanent stay option on his contract.

Khune, Sithebe, Ngcobo and Matlou are expected to leave the club, while Hlanti could stay on for another season, with news that Chiefs are ready to exercise the one-year extension on his deal.