Why Chiefs won’t go on spending spree despite fans malaise

The Amakhosi supporters were upset that the club did not see the need to reinforce especially up front where they are thin. 

Kaizer Motaung Junior, Football Director of Kaizer Chiefs and Bobby Motaung, Football manager of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United, at FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg on the 9 August 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs management are not panicking despite the criticism from supporters after they didn’t make any late signings before the close of the transfer window on Thursday. 

The Amakhosi supporters were upset that the club did not see the need to reinforce especially up front where they are thin. 

The situation was made worse when their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates scooped them in signing Ndabayithethwa Ndlondo and Kermit Erasmus. 

“They have noted the outrage of the supporters but it is just that they don’t understand. The club is not going to panic buy. Zwane has agreed to work with what he has and later review and see where they need more players. 

“What people do not realise is that there are just possibly seven games that the team has left before the next transfer window,” a source said. 

Chiefs have four league games and are in the semi finals of the MTN8 which is two legged. They will have seven games if they win the semi finals. 

“They will look for the proper strikers that they need during the World Cup and Christmas break,” added the source.

