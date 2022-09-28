Pirates approaching Sundowns game like any other tie

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Facing Mamelodi Sundowns will require a lot from Orlando Pirates, with the Pretoria side having been dominating the DStv Premiership for some time now, but Bucs defender Tapelo Xoki says they will be approaching their first leg of the MTN8 against Downs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday just like they do for any other game.

“We are going to the game any other game, we are preparing as we have always done and try to focus on what we do best and improve where we have not done well. So, we are doing the same approach as we have been doing in any other games,” said the centre-back.

Going into this tie, Xoki knows very well that he will have to be on top of his game to stop the dangerous attack of a free-scoring Sundowns outfit, who are being led by last season’s top scorer Peter Shalulile.



Xoki, however, believes working as a team will help the Soweto giants overcome their Pretoria counterparts.

“It’s a team sport, it’s not about me or any individual, but the team. It is about your role in the team and if you’re given a chance I have to play my role to the best that I can like everyone else. Yes, it’s a magnitude of a game but we just have to treat it like any other game,” he added.

“I have played against them where I was and I’m sure the rest of the other guys have played against them and everyone has their own experience. So, we just have to prepare for the game as a group and make sure that we play as a team because this is a team sport, but not an individual sport.”