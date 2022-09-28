Sithebe itching to see Chiefs go past AmaZulu in MTN8

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Siyethemba Sithebe wants to get one past his former team AmaZulu FC – and not because he holds a grudge against them.

And if he did hold a grudge, not many would blame him after the treatment meted out to him by Usuthu’s management toward the end of his stay at the Durban club.

Sithebe signed a pre-contract with Chiefs in January and that infuriated club president Sandile Zungu who publicly declared that he (Sithebe) would never wear the Usuthu jersey ever again.

This meant that the 29-year-old Newcastle born player spent the six months without getting any competitive action. It has also emerged that even at training he was made to feel unwelcome.

“All I can say is that, that time was tough,” said Sithebe when asked about his situation at AmaZulu during an interview at Amakhosi’s headquarters in Naturena on Wednesday.

Sithebe says that is a chapter he has put behind him as he now focuses on establishing himself at his new team in Naturena. He has been one of the regular starters for coach Arthur Zwane.

“But then from preseason when I joined Chiefs things became much easier. It was easier to adjust because of the way the guys welcomed me.

“We are still on the right track, the combinations are getting there. It is just that we were unlucky in some games not to score goals,” adds Sithebe.

He knows that for them to win back the trust and full support of the Amakhosi faithful, they have to find consistency and win as many games as they can.

“Kaizer Chiefs is obviously a big club, and they have massive support. All these supporters come out to see us and the pressure is always high.

“It becomes heavy especially when we don’t win games. We need to start winning games to appease the supporters so that the pressure can be lessened.

“If you win at least two games (in a row) then they start believing in you again and I think that is what we need to do – win more games,” said Sithebe.

Chiefs meet Sithebe’s former side in an MTN8 semi finals first leg game at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“There is obviously always that at the back of my mind that this is my former team and the way I left them was not nice.

“But whenever I play I always want to express myself and give my 100%. In the last game we drew and I wanted us to win.

“We missed a penalty and wasted some chances. What I can say is that I will always give my best,” added Sithebe.