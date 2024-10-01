Why Kaizer Chiefs are not interested in Dino Ndlovu

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that the 34-year-old has previously been offered to the Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs are not interested in Dino Ndlovu despite persistent reports linking him to the club.



The former Bafana Bafana international is a free agent after parting ways with Turkish second-tier outfit Sekaryaspor.

New Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is still looking for an additional striker to strengthen their attack but Ndlovu is not on his radar.



“I can tell you that Chiefs are not interested in Ndlovu. I know the coach wants experience but Ndlovu is not the type of player they’re looking for,” a source confirmed to mgosi squad.

“The numbers won’t even make sense because the guy was a big earner in Europe so it wouldn’t make sense for Chiefs to pay that much for him at his age. They would rather go for a younger striker with a little bit of experience”

Ndlovu has previously had successful spells in Israel, Cyprus, Azerbaijan and China but a move to the Phefeni Glamour boys looks highly unlikely at this stage. He has also been on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, Mpumalanga Black Aces and SuperSport United.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, after failing to sign Fiston Mayele during the last transfer window, Chiefs are said to have widened their search for a striker to other parts of Africa and South America.

Amakhosi were heavily linked with Mayele and they reportedly tabled an offer for the 30-year-old DR Congo international which was said to have been turned down by Pyramids FC of Egypt.

A source has now revealed that even though Chiefs have not given up on landing Mayele during the January transfer window, Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has asked the team scouts to scourge the globe and look for a prolific striker.