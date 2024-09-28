Nabi defends Chiefs striker Chivaviro

'Step by step, all the players will progress,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi leapt to the defence of striker Ranga Chivaviro after he missed two gilt-edged second half chances in Amakhosi’s 2-1 Betway Premiership loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Chivaviro did give Chiefs the lead in the 9th minute with a well-taken goal, but Sundowns stormed back with goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners to give the away side a half time lead.

Chiefs chances

Amakhosi had chances to level the game after the break, and Chivaviro had two of the best opportunities. First he took to long to decide what to do when in space on the right, and his effort was blocked.

Then, he blazed over when clean through on goal.

“In two games Ranga has two goals, I don’t know how many he scored last season,” said the Chiefs head coach.

Chivaviro, who scored four goals in the whole of last season, also netted in Amakhosi’s 3-1 win at AmaZulu in midweek.

“Step by step, all the players will progress,” added Nabi

“Ranga needs work, specifically in finishing, I think he also needs another striker with him.”

Chiefs not embarrassed

Chiefs were certainly not embarrassed against Sundowns as they showed further signs of progress under Nabi. And the Chiefs coach praised both teams for their contribution to an exciting match.

“It was a beautiful game, not only from Chiefs, from both teams. We did (both) have opportunities that we didn’t score, but it was good.

“It was a high tempo match, with lovely football, I think for the third game in the league it was good from both teams.”