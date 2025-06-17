Chiefs star hit with R6.1 million tax bill – report

Sirino has been in South Africa since joining Sundowns in January 2018.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Uruguayan forward Gaston Sirino is in hot water with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), according to a report from Sunday World.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates set for European camps

The news website claims that SARS have applied for a default judgement against Sirino in the Johannesburg High Court.

Millions in tax owed by Chiefs’ Sirino?

SARS are reportedly claiming that Sirino owes them R5.9 million in unpaid taxes, which with interest and penalties adds up to R6.1 million.

“According to the records of the South African Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and tax periods,” reads a letter from SARS, according to the Sunday World.

“You are requested to make full payment within 10 days from the date of this letter of demand.

“Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions and possibly others: Sars may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money.

“A civil judgment is being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets.

“If you are a natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on you and your dependents’ basic living expenses.

“If you are a non-natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on serious financial hardship,” they concluded.

SA citizen

Sirino has been in South Africa since joining Sundowns in January 2018. He is now a South African citizen, getting his passport in 2023.

ALSO READ: Chiefs set to renew pursuit of Sundowns outcast

After an extremely successful spell with Sundowns, he moved to Chiefs at the start of last season. He had a mixed campaign with Amakhosi, who won the Nedbank Cup but finished tenth in the Betway Premiership.