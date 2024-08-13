Mngqithi explains Zwane contract extension

'I think it’s the right thing to do and everyone is free to make their opinion heard but I think it’s the right thing to do because for players at that age, it’s important to keep them on their toes,' said Mngqithi.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has argued that offering Themba Zwane a one-year contract extension is in the best interest of everyone. At the age of 35, the mercurial Zwane is in the twilight of his career.

Mngqithi believes the short-term contract will keep the evergreen midfielder on his toes. The Brazilians’ captain will go down as one of the greatest players to have ever donned the Sundowns jersey having joined the club in 2011.

The deal is being seen as the beginning of the end for Zwane who is in his 14th season as a professional. However, Mngqithi backed Zwane to maintain his high work rate that has made him a fan-favourite amongst Masandawana faithful.

“I think it’s the right thing to do and everyone is free to make their opinion heard but I think it’s the right thing to do because for players at that age, it’s important to keep them on their toes. I don’t think it necessarily means that he will be out of the club after one year,” said Mngqithi.

“For him to stay sharp, it’s important that he knows that he has to fight for the next contract and I think if all PSL teams adopt this, it will be the best thing that we can do for our football. Most senior players want to get a 4-year contract because they know that they are looking for retirement but you want them to perform every week.

“I think it’s a good thing and I think Mshishi is the right player for that. He’s a professional and we will work very hard and he will know that he can’t sit on his laurels. He has to give it his best shot and I’m very confident that he will do very well.”

The Tshwane giants have also rewarded Bafana Bafana international Teboho Mokoena with a new contract. Mokoena, who continues to be linked with a move abroad, has committed to a new contract that is valid until 2029.