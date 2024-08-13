Coetzee happy with versatile Sundowns role

Rivaldo Coetzee is looking at the bright side of being a versatile player in the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns team. The technically gifted midfielder broke into the professional ranks as a teenage centre back at Ajax Cape Town.

After being converted into a holding midfielder by previous Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, the 27-year-old from Kakamas in the Northern Cape has seen his game evolve since joining the Brazilians in 2017.

Coetzee continues to be snubbed by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos despite being a consistent performer in the heart of Masandwana’s engine room. Many football pundits believe that his versatility could be working against him in a bid to win his place back in the national team.

“Look, it has its pros and cons but I think there are more pros to it because even when you’re on the bench, you can cover two or three positions,” Coetzee argued.

“These kinds of players are always vital to have in a squad but for me, I don’t have a preference. It’s just about playing wherever the coaches want me to and do the job for the team. It’s just about focusing on my own game and listening to all the pointers of the coaches that we have.

“Coach Steve Komphela has been working a lot with the defenders in terms of what he expects of us. I want to focus on my own game to make sure that when I get a chance to be on the pitch I help the team.”

Coetzee has also brushed aside the idea that Rulani Mokwena’s departure has had a negative impact on the team. He is backing the restructured technical team that is led by coach Manqoba Mngqithi who is assisted by Steve Komphela and Romain Folz.

“I don’t think we have been disturbed as much because coach Manqoba has been with the club and with most of the group that have been here for a few years so there is some continuity that’s happening,” he said.

“This is football, one day you’re here and one day you’re not. Unfortunately, it’s the previous head coach that’s not here but next season it could be me or any other player so it’s just about adapting to coach Manqoba’s philosophy and what he expects of us.”