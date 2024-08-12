Mngqithi happy with Sundowns’ character building 10-man win

'Maybe the setback of also getting a red card was good for the team,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi (2nd from right) was happy with the character his players showed. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns might have laboured to a narrow 1-0 victory over Polokwane City but their coach Manqoba Mngqithi is encouraged by his team’s character.

Masandawana played with 10-man for 40 minutes of the game after Dennis Onyango was sent off.

The Brazilians nicked the game in extra-time following an extra time own goal by City defender Thabanag Matuludi. The win booked Sundowns’ ticket to the semifinal of the MTN8 Cup competition where they were drawn against Stellenbosch FC.

After handling the ball outside his area, Onyango was given a straight red card late in the second half. Last season’s losing finalists showed character to advance to the next round of the top eight competition despite an unconvincing display.

‘Silly mistakes’

“Some players did not perform at the level that I expected because they made some silly mistakes technically and they started to lose the momentum of the game but I’m very happy that we’re through to the next round because it gives us an opportunity to build on what we have,” Mngqithi said.

“Maybe the setback of also getting a red card was good for the team because it builds a little bit of character. I always love these moments because every cloud has a silver lining.

“When you get a red card and you are able to continue and still win the match that will never be forgotten. It’s an investment you have for the season because it means even next time when you get a red card you’ll still be looking at winning the match no matter what so I’m thankful.”

Despite a great showing in the first half, Sundowns were poor after the restart and struggled to string together meaningful attacks against City. Mngqithi put the lacklustre performance to early season jitters with players yet to find their rhythm.

“The objective was to get to the semi-finals and that has been achieved but the first match of the season will always have an element of anxiety and desperation sometimes,” Mngqithi concluded.