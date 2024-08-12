Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

12 Aug 2024

01:56 pm

Pirates confirm Van Rooyen signing

Van Rooyen signs a three year contract with the Buccaneers.

Deano Van Rooyen - Orlando Pirates

Dean Van Rooyen has joined Orlando Pirates. Picture: Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of right back Deano Van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC.

The 27 year-old joins on a three-year contract with another two year option.

The former Stellies captain will add to Jose Riveiro’s defensive options, as Pirates hope to succeed on both the domestic front and in this season’s Caf Champions League.

Van Rooyen is set to compete for the right back spot with Thabiso Monyane and Pirates captain Innocent Maela.

‘A prominent figure’

“Orlando Pirates Football Club Is pleased to announce the signing of Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC. The 27-year-old has signed a three year contract with the Buccaneers, which includes an additional two-year option,” read a statement on the official Pirates website.

“Van Rooyen who joined Stellenbosch FC as a teenager, made his senior debut in 2016 featuring as a substitute at 19 years old. He would go on to help the Maroons gain promotion to the Premiership three years later.

“He went to become a prominent figure for the club, averaging an impressive 27 league matches per season (since 2019).

“Die Hond as he is affectionately known, a name that underpins his never say die spirit, has served his former club with flying colours – registering over 150 appearances in all competitions.”

