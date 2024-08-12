Mngqithi wants Sundowns to be more clinical

“I think we made it very difficult for ourselves," said the Downs coach..

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mnqgithi has insisted that his team must be more clinical if they are to go far in the MTN8.



Mngqithi watched his side dominate the game against Polokwane City but failed to convert chances in their MTN8 quarterfinal clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

In the end it took an own goal from City defender Thabang Matuludi for the Brazilians to earn a 1-0 victory and a place in the semifinals of the competition where they’ll meet Stellenbosch FC.



After the game, Mngqithi admitted that the tie should have ended as a contested in the first half considering the missed chances the Brazilians failed to put away.

“I think we made it very difficult for ourselves. I think we had a very good first half, we created probably seven or eight good chances and when we could not take those chances, it got scary,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

Mngqithi also admitted that he was concerned during the break with his players’ failure to convert chances.

“To be honest, I was concerned when we missed, but I was happy with the number of chances that we created, I was happy with how much we spent time in the opposition box because that for me was the most important thing,” he said.



“The match must not be played in our half but it must be played more in the opposition box. I think we did that very well but we just need to be a little bit more clinical because this game could have opened up very early. We were just unfortunate on the day I must be honest.”

Sundowns finished the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Denis Onyango was given his marching orders for handling the ball outside his area. Mngqithi refused to blame the Onyango, saying the Ugandan goalkeeper took one for the team.



“You know when you don’t take your chances in a cup match, they can only just get one and punish you. The truth is, Denis (Onyango) had to take one for the team and we had to restructure and make our life even more difficult. But I’m happy in the end that we won the match because I do believe that we deserved to win it,” commented Mngqithi.

Sundowns will next face Stellies in the semifinals following the draw that was conducted after the game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.



Defending champions Orlando Pirates were pitted against Cape Town City in the other semifinal draw.