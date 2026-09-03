Mohau Nkota returns to Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers confirmed Nkota's return on their social media pages on Thursday afternoon.

Mohau Nkota has returned to Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan from Al-Ettifaq Club.



The Buccaneers confirmed Nkota’s return on their social media pages on Thursday afternoon.



“Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Mohau Nkota back on a season loan,” read a club statement.



Nkota joined Al-Ettifaq in July last year after an impressive season with Pirates and he made 22 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side in his debut season, scoring two goals and made three assists before his progress at the club was halted by an injury.



The injury also cost him a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which was co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.



The 21-year-old will be looking to revive his career at Pirates, a club that gave him a household name in South African football before his move to Saudi Arabia.



His mother club Al-Ettifaq has also wished him well at Pirates.



“Ettifaq approves for Mohau Nkota’s to join Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan,” read the club statement on their social media platforms.



Nkota was linked with Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but he has decided to move back to Pirates.