Allende’s Sundowns future in doubt

His representatives are now expected to assess the market for potential opportunities.

Marcelo Allende could be heading for the Mamelodi Sundowns exit door at the end of the season, with his current contract set to expire.

Allende future uncertain

The Chilean midfielder’s future remains uncertain as the 27-year-old is understood to have attracted interest from clubs both on the African continent and in Europe.

Allende has been one of Sundowns’ standout performers since joining the club from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque in a deal reportedly worth more than R50 million. However, he has remained tight-lipped about his future when questioned about his situation this season.

Phakaaathi has been reliably informed that Allende believes he should have been offered a new deal much earlier, and there is a feeling that the situation should not have been allowed to reach this point.

No new agreement

With no new agreement in place, his representatives are now expected to assess the market for potential opportunities for the midfielder.

Since joining the club in 2022, he has won the CAF Champions League, three league titles, the African Football League and the recent FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup.

The Brazilians will still have an opportunity to convince Allende to extend his stay in South Africa, but with his contract running down, his future at the club remains increasingly uncertain.

Phakaaathi will continue to monitor developments surrounding the midfielder as Sundowns look to determine whether they can keep one of their key players beyond this season.