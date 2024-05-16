WATCH: City players to fund tickets for Richards Bay game

City will host the Natal Rich Boyz at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has announced that there will be free entry for the fans for the final home game against Richards Bay FC.



The Citizens will host the Natal Rich Boyz at the Cape Town Stadium for the penultimate match of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season on Saturday at 3pm.

City have been going through a rough patch this year and have only one game in 13 matches across all competitions and as a consequence of the poor run in 2024, Comitis has announced that tickets for Saturday’s clash will be funded by the players.



“Hi Citizens, I want to take this opportunity to thank all the fans out there for having supported this club for the years that have gone by, but especially the season despite the situation we find ourselves in today,” said Comitis in a video message.



Watch Comitis’ video below:

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗭𝗘𝗡𝗦.



A message from our Chairman 💙



FREE Tickets online only ➡️ https://t.co/Q6SZHQ65pj pic.twitter.com/CAKqtfEqyH — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 15, 2024

“We turned the corner in 2023 as number two on the log, thinking that we’re going to have a strong finish into the end of the season, and disappointingly, we’ve gone almost completely without a win, one win in 11 [league] games. That’s not acceptable by any standards of this club. The fans need to be applauded for continuing to support this club despite this poor form.”

Comitis added that as a token of appreciation for the fans’ support despite the club’s poor form in 2024, the players have decided to fund their tickets for the game against Richards Bay.

“Everybody is under pressure here, I can assure you. But the most important thing is that we’ve had a meeting with the players. And as a token of appreciation to the fans for their ongoing support, the players have decided to fund your tickets effectively.

“So our home game, our last home game, is completely free. It’s a thank you in a token of appreciation to our loyal fans. And that means that you need to go get your ticket from TicketPro online, or either at the office at Green Marketplace. There’s going to be limited tickets available.”

“We’d like you to still support us in the last game. Hopefully we have a strong finish and we finish in the top four or five, but not the best of our seasons. But I can promise you, a lot of things are getting planned for the new season and hopefully we’ll see you at the game against Richards Bay,” concluded Comitis.