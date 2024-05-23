Mokwena calls on Sundowns fans to learn from Man City

"I hope the Sundowns supporters watched Manchester City over the weekend," said Mokwena.

With all the talk around Mamelodi Sundowns finishing the season unbeaten, Mokwena appealed to the Downs faithful to help them get over the line as they chase the invincible tag.



The Brazilians will be at home to Cape Town City in the last game of the season at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



“We have to prepare for an important game and I hope the Sundowns supporters watched Manchester City over the weekend and how full the stadium was,” he said.



“Even though they were disappointed that they lost in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, there was a huge sense of appreciation for the fourth league title in a row. This special group has delivered a seventh league title in a row.

“For a special trophy handover, my plea is that they come and honour the players and fill up Loftus Versfeld. Give the players the celebration and atmosphere that they deserve. The supporters also deserve it because they deserve to celebrate it. These moments don’t come forever and repeat themselves so they’ve got to enjoy this period.”

Meanwhile, Mokwena has once again heaped on striker Peter Shalulile who is finding form with the season drawing to a close.



By his lofty standards, the Namibian hitman has had a below par campaign.



However, the 30-year-old has found the back of the net on three occasions in his last five appearances. His equaliser against TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening was Shalulile’s ninth DStv Premiership goal, something that will please Mokwena ahead of next weekend’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.



“I’m proud of the mentality they all showed. Even with Aubrey Modiba, I could see he was struggling for legs but to be so aggressive and get the ball inside the box for the assist,” Mokwena said.



“Peter Shalulile is very special. I know and I’ve said this before that a lot of people can give up on Shalulile but I will never give up on him. In fact I will never give up on any of these players because they never give up on me.



“I’m very proud and happy for Peter and this group of players because they are amazing. The game of football belongs to the players and all the praise has to go to them but the season is not finished, we have two more games to go.”