Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 May 2024

11:25 am

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns stars suspended for final league games

All the final league games will be played on Saturday at 3pm.

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns stars suspended for final league games

Marcelo Allende will miss Mamelodi Sundowns final league game against Cape Town City on Saturday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will be without some of their key players for the ultimate games of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season due to suspensions.

ALSO READ: Galaxy boss Sukazi gives Chiefs green light to speak to Ramovic

All the final league games will be played on Saturday at 3pm.

Amakhosi will miss defender Edmilson Dove when they play Cape Town Spurs at the Cape Town Stadium. The Mozambican will be serving his last of the three-game suspension after receiving a red card in the game against TS Galaxy earlier this month.

The Buccaneers will be without the services of Nkosinathi Sibisi when they host SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium. The defender collected his fourth yellow card of the season in the 1-0 loss to Galaxy last Saturday.

The Brazilians will miss midfielder Marcelo Allende and Sphelele Mkhulise when they take on Cape Town City at home at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The duo are suspended for this clash after collecting their fourth yellow cards in the 1-1 draw against Galaxy on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: There’s no structure nor identity at Chiefs, says Shabba

Meanwhile, the PSL has confirmed the list of players suspended for the final DStv Premiership matches.

The full list of suspended players:

Cape Town City
Aprocius Petrus
Marc van Heerden

Cape Town Spurs
Gadiel Kamagi
Liam Bern

Kaizer Chiefs
Edmilson Dove

Mamelodi Sundowns
Marcelo Allende
Sphelele Mkhulise

Orlando Pirates
Nkosinathi Sibisi

Richards Bay FC
Sibusiso Mthethwa

Royal AM
Ayanda Jiyane

TS Galaxy
Marks Munyai
Mpho Mvelase
Puso Dithejane

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Irish social media users not convinced by SA ‘asylum seeker’
Load Shedding No load shedding, but City Power warns load reduction could hit these areas to ‘protect from total collapse’
News WATCH: Parliament ‘not aware’ of request to cover Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal costs
Crime Assassinations: South Africans ‘have no qualms’ taking out political rivals
Crime ‘Blue light gang’ suspects nabbed after hijacking spike

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES