Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns stars suspended for final league games

All the final league games will be played on Saturday at 3pm.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will be without some of their key players for the ultimate games of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season due to suspensions.



Amakhosi will miss defender Edmilson Dove when they play Cape Town Spurs at the Cape Town Stadium. The Mozambican will be serving his last of the three-game suspension after receiving a red card in the game against TS Galaxy earlier this month.

The Buccaneers will be without the services of Nkosinathi Sibisi when they host SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium. The defender collected his fourth yellow card of the season in the 1-0 loss to Galaxy last Saturday.

The Brazilians will miss midfielder Marcelo Allende and Sphelele Mkhulise when they take on Cape Town City at home at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The duo are suspended for this clash after collecting their fourth yellow cards in the 1-1 draw against Galaxy on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the PSL has confirmed the list of players suspended for the final DStv Premiership matches.



The full list of suspended players:

Cape Town City

Aprocius Petrus

Marc van Heerden



Cape Town Spurs

Gadiel Kamagi

Liam Bern



Kaizer Chiefs

Edmilson Dove



Mamelodi Sundowns

Marcelo Allende

Sphelele Mkhulise



Orlando Pirates

Nkosinathi Sibisi



Richards Bay FC

Sibusiso Mthethwa



Royal AM

Ayanda Jiyane



TS Galaxy

Marks Munyai

Mpho Mvelase

Puso Dithejane