Sukazi makes bold claim about Sundowns’ Mokwena

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has claimed he recommended Rulani Mokwena to Mamelodi Sundowns, when Masandawana’s current head coach was in charge of the Tshwane giants’ Under-19 side.

Galaxy are in the midst of a court battle with Mokwena, another chapter in a long-running spat between the Rockets’ head coach Sead Ramovic and the Sundowns mentor.

The Mpumalanga-based side filed documents with the Johannesburg high court this week, over comments that Mokwena made after Sundowns had beaten Galaxy 3-0 in a DStv Premiership clash on April 29.

Mokwena implied that Galaxy’s Orebotse Mongae had deliberately injured Sundowns’ Bongani Zungu, as retribution for a bad tackle by Zungu on Bernard Parker in the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16.

Sukazi, speaking to Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified, made it clear that he is a huge fan of Mokwena, but that the decision to take him to court is based on the damage his comments cause to the reputation of TS Galaxy.

“My first encounter with Rulani was around 2012, or somewhere there,” said Sukazi.

“He was head coach of Sundowns’ Under-19s at the Bayhill Tournament in Cape Town. I saw his team playing, the next day I came across him … and I connected with what he was saying about the game.

“I thought this is a young, talented coach, and I expressed my view to Sundowns. I was working for Sundowns as a lawyer for many years and (I worked) as a player agent. I did convey that there was a young coach in Cape Town and that they should take note of him. Whether that led to him being brought in (to the senior team) I don’t know. That is irrelevant. I do think he is probably the best coach we have produced as a country.

‘We have principles’

“(But) personally and as TS Galaxy we have principles and act accordingly,” added Sukazi.

“We have a young project that we are guiding into the future as a new proposition for South African football. I will not allow a situation where any individual tarnishes or causes the reputation of the project to be damaged.

“We thrive on the spirit of humanity, to be who you are and give your best. Where in my view he may have erred is when he made those utterances (about Galaxy deliberately trying to injure Zungu). We are not a violent club. We will never let any person be violent here. We love our people. The ethos of the club will never change.”