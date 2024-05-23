Mojela sends ‘come and get me’ plea to Sundowns

'I really want to play for Sundowns,' said Mojela.

TS Galaxy winger Bradley Mojela, who has had an excellent first season in the DStv Premiership, has said he would love to join champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27 year-old winger, who has four goals and one assist in the top flight this season, has previously been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

But it seems like Mojela would rather join Sundowns.

“Maybe they (Sundowns) will sign me,” Mojela told Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified

“I really want to play for Sundowns … for now I am focusing on TS Galaxy because that is where I am contracted.

“But if it were up to me, I would go there (to Sundowns).”

No interest from Sundowns

There has been no reciprocal interest reported from Sundowns in Mojela. Masandawana, indeed, may feel they are already well stocked in the wide attacking positions, though an abundance of talent has also never really stopped the Brazilians from going after more.

Galaxy are having an excellent season and are currently fourth in the DStv Premiership, heading into their final league match of the season