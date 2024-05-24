Mokwena gives cryptic answer on Sundowns interest in Adams

"It's a difficult question [to answer]," says Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena came up with a cryptic response when asked whether the Brazilians will sign Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams.



Adams has been linked with the league champions following his stellar season for Stellies that saw him making the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast earlier this month where he made two appearances.

“It’s a difficult question [to answer]. Will [Sundowns sign Adams]? At the moment the answer is no,” he said.

“I haven’t submitted the report, that’s the starting point. I have to summarise the performances of the squad. I’ve then got to give a detailed report to the senior management and to the sporting director, with some directives as to where we need to strengthen. It would be very difficult to answer with a definite yes or no without having concluded my technical report with the technical team,” he added.

But as reported by Phakaaathi on Monday, Barker said the Brazilians must be prepared to pay a lot of money if they are to sign Adams.

“The better you become as a football club, winning cups and being second and players making the Bafana squad, their value goes from here to there [pointing down and up]. So if clubs want to come and look for our players, I don’t think it’s going to be as easy as it was in the past,” said Barker.



“Number one from the economic and financial point of view. And if you have players sitting on the bench at Sundowns that cost R40-million, what reasons for Jayden not to cost that much or maybe more. If Sundowns do [submit an offer], then they will have to dig deep, that’s the one thing.”