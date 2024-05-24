Three things to look out for on the final day of the DStv Premiership

Sundowns are champions, but there is plenty still to play for.

Can Sundowns have an ‘invincible’ season?

Mamelodi Sundowns have long-since wrapped up the DStv Premiership title, and have already reached a record points total for a 30-game season.

But Rulani Mokwena’s side can truly have a season to beat all others if they can avoid defeat on Saturday at home to Cape Town City. No team in PSL top flight history has ever gone an entire campaign without losing a match, but Sundowns have the chance to match the likes of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in 2003/4 and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in this season’s Bundesliga if they can complete an ‘invincible’ campaign.

So far their record reads 22 wins and seven draws, a staggering effort from a team that has become totally dominant in the domestic game. Mokwena’s side will have to keep their focus against City, especially after coming within minutes of losing to TS Galaxy in midweek.

But Eric Tinkler’s City have not won an away game all year, and while they have taken seven points out of a possible nine in their last three games to cement their place in the top eight, it is hard to see anything but a win for Sundowns at Loftus.

Richards Bay v Stellenbosch has plenty riding on it – for both teams

Stellenbosch and Richards Bay meet at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, with both sides desperate for a win, for very different reasons. Steve Barker’s Stellies can guarantee a place in the Caf Champions League next season with a win, which would but the cherry on the cake of an amazing season for the Cape Winelands side.

Stellies have stumbled a little of late, picking up just one point from their last three league games, but luckily for them Orlando Pirates are also losing their balance in the final straight.

The Buccaneers, the only other team in the running for second, are at home to SuperSport in their last match and are just a point behind Stellenbosch. Jose Riveiro’s side must hope Richards Bay are inspired by their bid to avoid a place in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

The KZN side will save themselves from relegation if they can beat Stellenbosch, and if Royal AM lose their final game of the season at Moroka Swallows.

Royal AM are certainly in worse form than Richards Bay. They have picked up just two points from their last seven league games, while Richards Bay have managed 13 points in the same period.

John Maduka’s side, however, still have a three point lead over Vusimusi Vilakazi’s side, and need just a point at the Birds to guarantee their safety.

Chiefs, AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Arrows and Chippa battle it out for eighth

Seven of the eight places in next season’s MTN8 have been secured, but the final spot is very much up for grabs heading into Saturday’s final matchday of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently in eighth on 36 points, but only lead AmaZulu and Polokwane City on goal difference. Chiefs sit at a goal difference of -3, while Polokwane City’s is -7, meaning if Chiefs can beat Cape Town Spurs in the Mother City on Saturday, it is unlikely Rise and Shine can catch them, even if they win at home to TS Galaxy.

AmaZulu, however, sit at a goal difference of -4, and an emphatic victory at home for Pablo Franco Martin’s side at home to Golden Arrows could take them past Chiefs, if Cavin Johnson’s side can only scrape past Spurs.

Arrows are just a point behind AmaZulu on 35 points, and if they can beat Usuthu, they can also sneak into eighth, but only if both Chiefs and Polokwane City fail to win.

Chippa United are the rank outsiders for a place in the MTN8, sitting a point behind Arrows. The Chilli Boyz need to win at home to Sekhukhune United, while AmaZulu and Arrows draw, and Chiefs and Polokwane City both fail to win. In those unlikely circumstances, it is the Eastern Cape side who will sneak into eighth place.