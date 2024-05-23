Makhanya backs Pirates to challenge Sundowns next season

"We must give credit to what coach Jose [Riveiro] has done [at Orlando Pirates]," said Makhanya.

Former Orlando Pirates winger Joseph “Dukuduku” Makhanya has praised coach Jose Riveiro for the work he has done at the club since his arrival in July 2022.



ALSO READ: Mokwena calls on Sundowns fans to learn from Man City

Riveiro has won three trophies in his two seasons with the Buccaneers and could add the fourth if Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Nedbank Cup next week Saturday.

The Spanish coach won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup last season and he successfully defended the MTN8 title this season.

“We must give credit to what coach Jose [Riveiro] has done [at Orlando Pirates] because in the past season he won cups. Yes, Sundowns have been cleaning the trophy cabinet in terms of winning the league titles, but Pirates have been winning cups. If we look at the current season, coach Jose won the MTN8, which was a good start for him and it also kind of alleviated pressure from him. Maybe he needed that pressure to make sure that he continues putting pressure on Sundowns,” said Makhanya during the Arena Sports Show podcast.

“When I look at the other teams, which team is closer to challenging Sundowns? It has to be Pirates and I would like to believe that at the rate that they are currently going, maybe they will step up and challenge Sundowns next season,” he added.



ALSO READ: Galaxy boss Sukazi gives Chiefs green light to speak to Ramovic

Meanwhile, Makhanya has revealed his choices for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) end of the season awards.

“I will give the Coach of the Season award to Rulani. For the Footballer of the season, it’s a toss between Tito [Patrick Maswanganyi] and Ronwen [Williams], but also not forgetting the Brazilian [Lucas] Ribeiro, I think he did a sterling job as well. That tells you that if you want to bring foreigners into the country, those are the kind of foreigners you must bring. He has set the benchmark a bit higher. He’s very strong on the ball and is scoring goals. He’s a marvel to watch.”