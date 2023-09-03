Mokwena gives Zwane injury update ahead of Bafana friendlies

Zwane suffered a freak injury after colliding with Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart and had to be stretched off.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane injured during the MTN8 semi final, 1st leg match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has all but ruled out Themba Zwane for Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Bafana will be using the two games as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that get underway two months from now and next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Zwane suffered a freak injury after colliding with Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart and had to be stretched off in the 1-1 draw against Amakhosi during the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final. He needed stitching above his eye and sustained what is suspected to be a concussion.

“What surprises more about Mshishi’s (Themba Zwane) situation is that the foul didn’t even go to us,” Mokwena revealed.

“With that deep cut that has him hospitalised but the foul went against us and is the probably my biggest thing but we have a FIFA break now .

“We also Bafana to do well and they need Mshishi but fortunately it’s friendlies and although they are important but the health and safety of a player Mshishi is probably more important at this stage than a performance against Congo and Namibia.



“So hopefully he’s able to get some rest because clearly with a concussion, it’s for the next 10 to 14 days and it’s a little bit of a precautionary measure to get some rest especially in the space that we find ourselves in with our lack of offensive option.”

Both of South Africa’s matches will be at Orlando Stadium, starting against the Brave Warriors on September 9 and the Leopards three days later.