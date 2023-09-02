Mudau late header steals crucial draw for Sundowns against Chiefs

It is perhaps a fair result as Sundowns had done all the playing with Chiefs sitting back and allowing their visitors to dictate play.

Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the 2023 MTN8 Semi Final 1st Leg match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

It could perhaps be attributed to the usual lack of concentration in the latter stages of the game that Kaizer Chiefs allowed Mamelodi Sundowns a late equaliser in their MTN8 semi finals first leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Chiefs looked to have the game in the bag, leading 1-0 with the game going onto the referee’s added time.

Ntseki did however mention after their league win over AmaZulu last weekend that he would rather take a win than play good football without results.

But it was not to be on Saturday. Sundowns had the ball – at some point they had 75% possession – and Ntseki was happy for his team to sit back and wait to pounce on a counter.

It was an intense game. And the tension started long before the first whistle. When the coaches were doing pre-match television interviews, they avoided coming into contact.

Coaches usually greet and shake hands during this process. And the game went as would have been expected.

But they could not break Chiefs’ low block. It should also be said that Sundowns should have perhaps upped their pace a little to put pressure on the Chiefs defence.

And Mokwena was forced into an early change midway through the first half with Themba Zwane getting injured and needing medical care.

He brought on Lesiba Nku in his place. Ntseki also made a change at half time, taking off Mduduzi Mdantsane who was a passenger in the game.

He brought in his new striker Jasond Gonzales who gave his team a reference point in their attacks.

And with the Sundowns defenders’ attention of the bulky Colombian, Edson Castillo managed to latch onto a cross and give Chiefs the lead.



Having taken the lead against the run of play, Chiefs had to pull off a really good defensive display to stop Sundowns from making a comeback.

And that they looked to have done until Khuliso Mudau pounced on a Junior Mendieta cross to level for Masandawana.



The second leg is set for Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 23.