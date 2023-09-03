Chiefs’ Ntseki laments conceding at home against Sundowns

“The unfortunate part was us not kicking the ball out to bring in the players to close down the game," says Ntseki.

Kaizer Chiefs players during the MTN8 semi final, first leg match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Molefi Ntseki was left disappointed following Kaizer Chiefs‘ performance in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs looked good for a win having taken the lead late in the second half, raising hopes for a rare victory over Sundowns.

However, as the game neared its end, a brief loss of focus proved costly, enabling Sundowns to score and secure a critical draw.

Ntseki openly conveyed his wish to approach the upcoming second leg, set for September 23 at Lucas Moripe Stadium, without conceding any goals.

“It was not what we wanted, or what we planned. The less said about the first half the better,” said Ntseki after the game at FNB Stadium.

“We became better in the second half, we applied ourselves very well. We were a bit aggressive on the ball, more confident.

“There was movement off the ball which created some opportunities. The best was us carrying the ball and securing the ball which led to the goal.”

Chiefs wanted a clean win

A clean sheet was a priority for Ntseki and the team. It’s evident that the draw was a missed opportunity for Chiefs, and they’ll need to regroup and focus on their defensive strategy to achieve their goal in the next leg of the tournament.



“The unfortunate part was us not kicking the ball out to bring in the players to close down the game. And then we gave away the goal at the wrong time.

“We didn’t want to concede because we know playing two legs conceding a goal at home puts us in a difficult situation.

“We had planned not to concede. So I think the disappointment is not only from the technical team and the players, it also comes from the general public who are Kaizer Chiefs supporters.”