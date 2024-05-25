Mokwena reflects on bittersweet defeat to Cape Town City

Rulani Mokwena described the 1-0 loss to Cape Town City as bittersweet as Mamelodi Sundowns ended the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season with just one defeat.

On a day the Brazilians were going to be crowned a record-extending seventh time in a row, City played party spoilers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The disappointment was visible on Mokwena’s face as he tried to put on a brave front in his post-match press conference.



“Yes, it’s bittersweet. We would have loved to do it in a different way but one wiseman once taught me that man plans but God decides,” he said.

“The almighty decided that it should end like this and you’ve got to respect that. We have to congratulate Cape Town City for the victory because there was a football match that took place and being the only club that beat us, congratulations to coach Eric and City.

“A big congratulations to this football club, the Motsepe family, the technical team and the football club from the grounds staff. The incredible contribution from the analysts, the conditioning coaches and this incredible group of players for breaking records in an incredible season. I’m very proud of what this group of players have done.”

Mokwena reckons going the whole season unbeaten is a difficult task. He also heaped praise on his troops saying that they will never be a group that lifts the league trophy for seven consecutive times.

“It’s (going the season unbeaten) never been done before. When you get to the last match, you start smelling it and start thinking about it and you pre-empt that there is that possibility,” Mokwena reflected.

“You have to accept that some of these things are through God’s divine plans and you have to accept. I said to the players even in the change room that don’t forget that winning and losing are both impostors and you must treat them the same.

“I’m very proud that we managed to deliver the most iconic league. They were the first group to deliver seven league trophies in a row and it will never be done ever again. This group needs to be applauded and praised for rewriting history.”